Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna led Chhaava is in its fourth week, but the box office run is truly exceptional. The historical action film witnessed an impressive surge in box office collections on Saturday. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of two Indian biggies. Scroll below for the day 23 updates!

Impressive 117% growth

Currently, no Bollywood films are making noise over its good content except for Chhaava. There weren’t any notable releases this Friday and Vicky Kaushal starrer is benefitting from it the best way possible. On day 23, it earned 13.70 crores and noted a 117.46% improvement in box office collections.

The 23-day total at the Hindi box office now stands at 516.40 crores. It is to be noted that Chhaava is now also enjoying its theatrical run in Telugu. So, the overall collections in all languages are much higher.

Beats two Indian biggies!

Laxman Utekar’s directorial is now the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film in India. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films (net collection):

Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores Stree 2 – 627.50 crores Jawan – 584 crores Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Pathaan – 524.53 crores Chhaava – 516.40 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores Animal – 505 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores Dangal – 387.39 crores

The next big feat is its entry into the top 5. It must surpass Pathaan’s 524.53 crores earnings to achieve the milestone. That should ideally happen today, but there are roadblocks!

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 impact

Chhaava has previously witnessed a dip in box office collections due to the India vs Pakistan match on February 23 and the India vs Australia semi-finals on March 4, 2025. It could have witnessed a further boost in earnings on the fourth Sunday. However, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand will be a major roadblock. Viewers will be glued to their Television screens and the footfalls in theatres are sure to get impacted.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

