Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava got a major boost yesterday as it was finally released in the Telugu-dubbed version on public demand. Considering the response down south, the dubbed version was expected to perform well at the Indian box office, and that’s what exactly happened. It registered a solid start and has managed to defeat a mighty star like Salman Khan on the list of top Telugu openings of Bollywood films. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

Impressive run in Telugu regions!

Before the release, the Bollywood magnum opus based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was expected to perform brilliantly in Maharashtra, with a decent run projected in other regions depending on word-of-mouth. While the film has broken records in Maharashtra, it has exceeded expectations in other states.

The biggest surprise was the run in the Telugu regions, which ran houseful for the first few days. Going by the phenomenal response, there were interesting discussions among box office enthusiasts that the Telugu dubbed version would have performed extremely well. And guess what? In no time, Chhaava arrived at the theatres in Telugu.

Chhaava rakes in a solid start in Telugu!

The Telugu-dubbed version of Chhaava was released in India yesterday, with a healthy show count of over 200. With the film still carrying strong buzz and word-of-mouth on the ground level, it clocked a solid number on the board. As per the official update coming in, the Vicky Kaushal starrer clocked 2.63 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

Beats Pathaan and Tiger 3!

With an impressive start of 2.63 crores, Chhaava has clocked the fourth biggest Telugu opening for a Bollywood film. It toppled Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1.50 crores) and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (1.30 crores). It grabbed the spot below Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (3.70 crores).

Top Telugu openings by Bollywood films:

Animal – 8.55 crores Jawan – 4 crores Brahmastra – 3.70 crores Chhaava – 2.63 crores Pathaan – 1.50 crores Tiger 3 – 1.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

