Shivam Nair’s directorial The Diplomat is showing some unpredictable trends at the box office. Release on March 14, 2025, the John Abraham starrer surpassed expectations on its opening day. But it unexpectedly slowed down after the Holi festivities. It has concluded its first weekend, and the total collections aren’t upto the mark. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

A disappointing Sunday

Good things are being said about this political thriller. There isn’t even much competition at the ticket windows, except Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which is in its fifth week. But the cine-goers still don’t seem very interested in The Diplomat.

On day 3, John Abraham starrer added 4.74 crores to the kitty. It showed only 1.28% growth compared to Saturday. The opening weekend has concluded at 13.45 crores.

Take a look at the first-weekend breakdown of The Diplomat below:

Day 1: 4.03 crores

Day 2: 4.68 crores

Day 3: 4.74 crores

Total: 13.45 crores

The Diplomat vs John Abraham’s 2013 political thriller

Back in 2013, John Abraham starred in Madras Cafe, a political thriller by Shoojit Sircar. Almost 12 years before, it made a better opening with 5.23 crores coming in.

Madras Cafe earned 21.01 crores in its first weekend, almost 56% higher than The Diplomat in 2025. The signs have not been very positive for John Abraham has his last theatrical outing, Vedaa was also a box office dud. The actor has stereotyped himself, featuring in similar genre, which isn’t working very well for him.

The Sikandar storm!

Salman Khan is arriving with his Eid treat, Sikandar, tentatively on March 30, 2025. This means the Diplomat has less than two weeks to mint maximum moolah. It must maintain a strong pace during the regular working days of the first week, or it could soon crash at the box office.

