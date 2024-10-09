John Abraham’s Vedaa is finally arriving on OTT after finishing its run in the theaters on a disastrous note. The film took the first decision of facing a triple clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, and John could not hold up the courage to put a stronghold at the box office!

When & Where To Watch Vedaa

The action film starring Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee will stream on Zee 5 from October 10, almost 54 days after the film arrived in the theaters on August 15 and entered into an ugly fight for screens with Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, & Thangalaan!

John Abraham VS Akshay Kumar!

It is another clash of sorts for John Abraham and Akshay Kumar as their films arrive on the OTT a day apart from each other, though on different platforms. While John Abraham’s action avatar arrives on Zee 5 on October 10, Akshay Kumar’s comic gig arrives on Netflix on October 11.

Vedaa Box Office Collection

In its lifetime, Vedaa earned 22.50 crore at the box office earning a flop at the box office. It clashed with Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein as well as both films were released on August 15, clashing with Stree 2. Akshay Kumar’s film, despite being a flop itself, crushed John Abraham’s action avatar earning almost 18 crore more with Khel Khel Mein. Earning 3.30 crore gross, the film stands at 29.85 crore box office collection worldwide.

About Vedaa

Rated 6.6 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Vedaa says, “The journey of a young woman, who faces and resists a repressive system against the portrayal of an antagonist.” While Sharvari plays the protagonist, Abhishek Banerjee plays the antagonist in this film, which is helmed by Nikkhil Advani. The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, and others.

