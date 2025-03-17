Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava is playing in the 500 crore club in the Hindi belt. Upon huge demand, it was released in Telugu on March 7, 2025. After enjoying a good first week, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has slowed down. Court – State VS A Nobody has stolen its thunder and surpassed it among the top 10 Telugu grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the box office update on day 10.

Scores a decent second weekend!

Despite the Holi festivities, there wasn’t much boost in box office collections. It was mainly due to the release of Priyadarshi Pulikonda’s Court – State VS A Nobody, which was released on Friday. The Telugu legal drama has concluded its first weekend on a successful note, stealing a chunk of the footfalls.

Chhaava earned 63 lahks on its second Friday and witnessed an unexpected dip, with only 54 lahks coming in on Saturday. It witnessed a slight growth on Sunday as 64 lakhs more were added to the kitty. The second weekend total concludes at 1.81 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Chhaava in Telugu:

Week 1: 11.80 crores

Weekend 2: 1.81 crores

Total: 13.61 crores

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now the 7th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 as Court – State VS A Nobody has stolen its sixth spot with its victorious opening weekend of 14.65 crores.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Salaar is also set for a re-release, and the advance booking has witnessed record-breaking trends. This has also impacted the footfalls of the historical action film.

Chhaava vs Highest Bollywood grossers in Telugu

Vicky Kaushal’s film had recently surpassed the lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (13 crores). It is now eyeing Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (15.27 crores) to become the third-highest grossing Bollywood film in Tollywood. Only 1.66 crore more is needed to unlock the massive milestone!

