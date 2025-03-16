Court – State VS A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, and Sridevi in key roles, has become a hot topic of discussion in the Tollywood trade circle due to its fantastic debut at the Indian box office. Made on a very controlled budget, the film has almost recovered the entire budget in the first 2 days, and considering its trending, it will make big returns in the coming days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 2 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the Telugu legal drama theatrically released on March 14. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the performance of the cast, direction and the overall concept. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with favorable word-of-mouth.

Court – State VS A Nobody at the Indian box office

Court – State VS A Nobody opened on a strong note, going beyond all projections. It earned 4.15 crores on day 1. With positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, the film displayed an upward trend on day 2 by earning 4.75 crores. If calculated, this is a jump of 14.45%. Overall, the film has earned 8.90 crore net at the Indian box office. By the end of the weekend, it is expected to make around 14-15 crores.

Court – State VS A Nobody recovers almost the entire budget!

Reportedly, Court – State VS A Nobody is made on a budget of 10 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 8.90 crores, which is 89% of the total budget. Today, it will recover the entire budget and earn some profits, thus emerging as a plus affair. In its lifetime run, it is expected to rake in massive returns.

As of now, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is the most profitable Telugu film in 2025. It raked in 273.80% returns at the Indian box office. The Ram Jagadeesh directorial is expected to surpass the Venkatesh starrer in the lifetime run.

