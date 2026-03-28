Aditya Dhar has set the new standards for Indian cinema with the Dhurandhar franchise. The first installment exceeded all expectations and fetched historic collections at the worldwide box office. Despite not having an extraordinary start, the film went on to mint historic numbers in the long run. Now, even the second installment is doing wonders globally and has already entered the 1000 crore club. With the tremendous success of both installments, the franchise has now made history. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Dhurandhar franchise is a historic success

While we anticipated earth-shattering numbers from several big Indian biggies, Dhurandhar came out of the syllabus and proved that, at the end of the day, it’s the content that matters the most. Talking about the first installment, it was released in December 2025 and, thanks to extraordinary word of mouth, minted unbelievable moolah. After earning less than 100 crore on day 1, the film grossed a staggering 1354.84 crore in its lifetime run.

With part one achieving massive commercial success and critical acclaim, the pre-release buzz for the sequel was extremely high. Living up to its hype, Dhurandhar 2 clocked an epic start of over 200 crore, and due to strong word of mouth, it continues to blow our minds even in the second week. In just 9 days, it has grossed 1159.76 crore, and in its lifetime run, it’ll comfortably cross the 2000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar becomes the highest-grossing franchise

In the meantime, the Dhurandhar franchise has grossed a cumulative total of 2514.6 crore worldwide. As a result, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie franchise of all time. To reach the top spot, it broke the Baahubali franchise’s long-standing record. For those who don’t know, Baahubali grossed 650 crore, while Baahubali 2 grossed 1800 crore. Overall, it scored 2450 crore gross.

With a lot of fuel left in the tank, Aditya Dhar‘s franchise will also become the first Indian movie franchise to reach the 3000 crore milestone globally.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of the Dhurandhar franchise:

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1159.76 crore (9 days)

Total – 2514.6 crore

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