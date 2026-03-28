Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release Dhurandhar 2 has knocked it out of the park. It became the fastest Bollywood film to cross the 1000 crore mark worldwide. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller sequel is now set to beat Jawan and enter the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films globally. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected 1159.76 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 9 days. This includes 732 crore net, which is about 863.76 crore gross from India. The remaining 296 crore gross from overseas markets such as North America, Australia, and Germany, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 has already emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide. It became the 10th film in history to enter the 1000 crore club, joining biggies like Pushpa 2, Jawan, and Baahubali 2.

It’s Dhurandhar 2 vs Jawan!

To achieve such figures in only 9 days is indeed historic. Ranveer Singh starrer is truly witnessing a glorious run. The spy action thriller sequel has also surpassed the global lifetime of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt, which wrapped up at 1086.55 crore.

It is now the 4th highest Hindi grosser of all time. The best is yet to come, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge only needs 3.86 crore more in the kitty to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and officially enter the top 3. That milestone will be crossed like a cakewalk today, leaving it only behind Dhurandhar and Dangal.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore Jawan: 1163.62 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1159.76 crore (9 days) Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 1086.55 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crore Animal: 910.72 crore Secret Superstar: 902.92 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 893.19 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 732 crore

India gross: 863.76 crore

Overseas gross: 296 crore

Worldwide gross: 1159.76 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 9: 300 Crore Club Loading, Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh Set To Unlock Their Highest-Grosser!

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