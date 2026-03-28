Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer The Kerala Story 2 has almost concluded its box office run. Released February 27, 2026, the Hindi drama is close to the completion of a month-long run. It has already gained the plus verdict, but is now facing strong competition from Dhurandhar 2. Scroll below for a detailed day 29 report!

How much has The Kerala Story 2 earned in India in 29 days?

According to estimates, The Kerala Story sequel added 3 lakh to the kitty on day 29. It witnessed another 50% drop compared to 6 lakh garnered on the fourth Thursday. Dhurandhar 2 has stolen the maximum chunk of screens and is roaring loudly at the ticket windows, making it impossible for any other film to co-exist.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office lands at 51.69 crore net. The fifth weekend will be the last opportunity to add moolah, post which Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial will exit the theatres. It was expected to beat Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) and become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, but that is out of reach now. Including GST, the gross total has reached 60.99 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Week 4 – 87 lakh

Day 29 – 3 lakh

Total – 51.69 crore

The Kerala Story 2 is a profitable affair!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah‘s directorial is made on a budget of 28 crore. In 29 days, the makers have garnered returns of 23.69 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI stands at 84.60%. It is a profitable outing; however, it misses the hit tag!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 29 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 51.69 crore

ROI: 84.60%

India gross: 60.99 crore

Verdict: Plus

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