After mesmerizing the world with a soulful voice, Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya will now entertain us through Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. He is now one of the celebrity contestants in the famous television reality show. He also talked about his love life on the show.

The former Indian Idol singer has discussed his love life on the show with the host Salman Khan. He said that he is open to finding love in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He also clarified that he is not dating Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actress Disha Parmar and said both are just friends.

“Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and there was nothing going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together. I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don’t get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked,” said he.

He also said that he is open to falling in love in the reality show. Rahul Vaidya, said to the host, “I am open to love but it needs to be real yaar. It cannot be just fake love because at the end of the day the audience will get to know. The connection I make inside to be real for me to feel and see it.”

He further added, “You never know and I feel you cannot plan to fall in love. Love plans to make you fall in it. I won’t shy away from expressing my love if I really like someone.”

Rahul Vaidya had previously appeared in Indian Idol season 1 and has come a long way making his space in the industry. He also explained that he is part of a band and they perform live shows worldwide. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, he and his band couldn’t perform any longer. As he has a lot of time in hand, he thought of joining the Bigg Boss 14.

