Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Sidharth Shukla Has Given THIS Advice To Jaan Kumar Sanu

Bigg Boss 14 has already started grabbing headlines. From the host, Salman Khan introducing the three seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan to all the contestants, the buzz is massive. If there’s one contestant, who we are really excited to see is Kumar Sanu’s son, Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Advertisement

That’s correct. This is the first time, the 26-year-old is participating in a reality show and has already grabbing eyeballs even before entering the show.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Jaan Kumar Sanu and asked if he’s taking any advice from Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as he’s a huge fan of him.

Jaan sportingly replied, “The one advice that Sid (Sidharth Shukla) gave is something that I’ve actually been; since I was a small kid and that was to be myself. And not a have a double or a dual personality or a fake personality because those are the kind of things that people disassociate from. There’s only so much time that people act, sometime or the other, the truth has to come out. So, better if you go and just be the way you are. Also, because that’s exactly what Sidharth did. He won millions and millions of hearts and won the Bigg Boss 13. The advice that I got from Sid is what I’m gonna pursue inside the house and carry it forward.”

On being asked, if he’s gonna be a fighter like Shukla, Jaan said, “If fight comes my way, I’m not gonna be backing out for sure. I’m just gonna be holding my ground so, if people like that, it’s gonna be good otherwise there’s gonna be fighting. And when it comes to fighting I’m gonna be taking a stand and fight for what is right. So, definitely, I’m up with that as well.”

We can’t wait to see what Jaan Kumar Sanu has on the table for his fans.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Rubina Dilaik Left Shakti For Salman Khan’s Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube