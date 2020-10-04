Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Jasmin Bhasin On Reuniting With Sidharth Shukla, Naagin 4 Being An Added Advantage For Fame & More

Bigg Boss 14 fans are finally happy. The Salman Khan hosted show witnessed its grand premiere last night. We saw Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik and others enter the house as contestants. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are the ‘toofan seniors.’

We roped in Jasmin for an exclusive conversation before she entered the show. The Naagin 5 beauty spoke to us about reuniting with Sidharth Shukla. For the unversed, Bhasin and Shukla worked previously on Dil Se Dil Tak.

Just not that, last year we saw Jasmin Bhasin grace the show as a guest. She lent her support to Sidharth Shukla and even teased Shehnaaz Gill. Now that the actress is herself entering the show as a contestant and Sidharth maybe her mentor, things are going to be all the more interesting!

When asked about a reunion with Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin said, “I’m definitely excited to see him.”

But do we get to see any sizzling chemistry between the Dil Se Dil Tak duo? “It totally depends on the format, and what his contribution is going to be on the show,” shared the actress.

Jasmin Bhasin has previously done Khatron Ke Khiladi – Season 9 & Made In India. Despite being a finalist in both the season, she lost the reality shows.

Will Bigg Boss 14 be a game-changer for Jasmin? “The most important thing is to put hard work, the fact that you don’t give up in any show,” the actress responded.

One thing for sure, the Colors’ audience knows Jasmin Bhasin really well. She was also seen winning a lot of hearts during her stint in Naagin 4. Talking about the same, the actress said, “I’ve been doing a lot of shows back to back on the same network (Colors TV). So, definitely, it will be a plus point but Bigg Boss is a totally different format. The ones not supported have also been winners and finalists. You have to create a whole new identity in this show to win hearts of the audience.”

Well, we hope Jasmin Bhasin emerges as the ultimate winner. But it’s too soon to predict anything. We wish the best for the Naagin 4 beauty.

