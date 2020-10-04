The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 is the only thing people are discussing lately. Yesterday, we saw the host Salman Khan and seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan welcome the contestants of this season with full enthusiasm. The first one to enter the house was ‘Romantic Hero’ Eijaz Khan.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor is known for his chocolaty boy image in the industry and has been a part of the television industry for long. Honestly, we would totally agree with Salman’s introduction for him and also the seniors in the house seems quite impressed with him.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Eijaz Khan. We asked him what if he get to meet any of his exes inside the house given the popularity and reach of the show. How will he react to it?

Eijaz Khan (laughing) replied, “Oh wow! I really don’t know. I mean, I’m very good friends with some of my exes and ‘loving friends.’ (Exes sound so wrong and derogatory, isn’t it?, he said smirking) I’m really lucky to be very good friends with some of my them I’ve shared my life with and unfortunately there are some people that I do not talk to for sensible reasons. The only way that I can deal with it by accepting my mistakes, and know that I’m empowered to work on that. Now if I come face to face with someone like that frankly, I really don’t know what I’m going to do (and burst into laughing).”

The Kkavyanjali actor further added “I can be over-smart and say twenty different things but I’ll be lying. I really don’t know man.”

Haha, that’s gonna be fun. Bigg Boss 14 makers are you listening? We would love to see Eijaz’s ex in the house soon!

On being asked if this is the first time he had been offered the show, Eijaz replied, “No! I think I’ve been grateful enough that I’ve been offered almosts every other season. I wasn’t in the right bandwidth to take the show before.”

Well, well.

It was his first night in the house and Eijaz Khan already had a great start of this season and got into a heated argument with Nikki Tamboli. It would be interesting to see, how things pan out for this ‘Romantic Hero’ in the house.

