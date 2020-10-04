Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani On Rumoured GF Gia Manek Entering The Show!

Bigg Boss 14 kickstarted last night we are here to tell you about the little conversation we had with one of the new contestants. Actor Nishant Singh Malkani, who we know as Akshat Jindal from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is one of the many housemates this season. Read on to for some snippets of our conversation with him.

Exclusively talking to Koimoi, Nishant opened up his show on Zee TV, saying yes to the 14th season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, having friends, or in his case close friend Gia Manek, in the house and more. Read it all below.

When asked if Bigg Boss was a reason behind him leaving Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nishant Singh Malkani cleared the air and said that he didn’t leave the show. He answered, “I didn’t leave Guddan first of all. I never left it for Bigg Boss. So, to be honest, the show did very well, but I think after two years the writers kind-of ran out of fresh ideas so they thought ki we will start a fresh story – we’ll take a 20 year leap.”

Nishant Singh Malkani added, “Now, definitely I can’t be part of that 20-year leap because then I’ll have to play a very senior role or character. Neither they wanted me to play that and neither I unwanted to play that. So a very mutual decision there was where we rather decided that they would start a fresh story. Same time Bigg Boss happened to me.”

Talking about giving his nod for Bigg Boss 14 he said, “I took my time. I took a little bit of time, thought about it.” He continued, “I had realised that Bigg Boss is India’s biggest property (reality show) on television and very few Lucky people get to be part of the show. So when they offered me this, I realised that this is a good opportunity for me to do something different.”

Nishant Singh Malkani added, “Maine 10 saal bohot kaam kiya. I have done a lot of television and films but wo ek monotonous kaam hota hai. Yeh bohot hi different experience hoga mere liye. So yeh different exciting experience ke liye I was game. And secondly, to win that trophy I will have to push my limits and I want to see what my limits are.”

Nishant also opened up about how he feels about his bits from personal life being spoken about in front of the camera. He said, “Aise major kuch hai nahi mere life mai jise leke mai apprehensive rahu. Choti-mote cheeje sabke life mai hote hai. Baki agar koi zhoota-muta kahani bolna chahega toh mai bolunga ‘bhai proof dikhado.’ Do sawal mai karta hu do sawal app karna and we’ll let the country decide – kaun sach bol raha hai.’”

When asked whether he feels lucky about his close friend Gai Manek being part of the show, Nishant Singh Malkani answered, “First of all I am not sure woh hai ki nahi. Kyuki maine bhi rumours hi sune hai. Meri aachi dost zaroor hai lekin hum professionally yeh sab cheeze mai interfer nahi karte.”

Adding that he doesn’t feel it right to call and ask such questions, he continued, “Agar who ghar mai aati hai toh, of course ek familiar face hone ki ek comfort level hota hai. Ek histroy hoti hai jaha aap ek dusre ko thodee se jante ho cos we are good friends. But yeh ek game hai aur game mai joh dynamics hote hai who aapko survival ke liye kya karwa de aapko pata nahi hota. Isliye, kisipe trust karke jana, ki meri friend waha pe hai comfortable rahunga, who stupidity hoga. Because everybody is there for themselves, including me.”

Nishant Singh Malkani added, “I don’t want anybody to expect anything from me and neither would I expect anything from anybody. They are all here to play a game and win it, koi waha pe time pass karne nahi aaya hai. Aur jeethne ke liye aapko Kaye baar Rishtey ko peeche rakhna padta hai aur its all part of a health sportsman’s spirit.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more about our conversation with him and the other Bigg Boss 14 contestants also.

