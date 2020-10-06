It has just been three days since Bigg Boss 14 has begun and we can already the temperatures soaring. We all are aware that this season has 3 Toofani seniors, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Well, the rules of the house for the first two weeks are such that all the freshers have to abide by the seniors rule. But, looks like Eijaz Khan, who is from the fresher’s team is in no mood to do so.

Advertisement

For the very first time, a fresher is going to raise his voice against a senior. Yes, you read that, right! Eijaz is going to lock horns with Sid. Want to know what exactly happened? Then continue reading for more.

Advertisement

As we can see in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan will go up against Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming episode. It will so happen that during a task, Sidharth will use his strategies and lock horns with Gauahar as she feels he ‘finished’ the task before even giving it a fair and proper start. After these two seniors get at loggerheads, Eijaz will lose his calm and approach Sidharth for a confrontation. Eijaz will try to explain Sidharth that it was the fresher’s game to prove themselves, and he has taken that chance away from them.

But as we all know, Sidharth is known for his short-tempered nature, and so is Eijaz. Hence this situation will become worse with both of them getting into a heated argument. While Sid feels that he was right, Eijaz thinks that he took away their opportunity. Even though the fresher tries to explain his senior about the task, but Sid remains adamant. To which Eijaz loses his cool and accuses Sidharth or ‘ruining’ the task.

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

Well this was posted by Sidharth Shukla fan club, and they captioned it as, “Agar shukla ke peeche nahi pade to tum nahi dikhoge….still this strategy works….shukla is running the whole show!!”

Well, do you think Sidharth Shukla is running Bigg Boss 14? And do you think what Eijaz Khan did was right? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: THIS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Wants To Work With Smriti Irani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube