Real-life actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are housemates on Bigg Boss 14. The idea of a husband and wife participating together in the controversial show is not commonplace, and they say the experience should put their relationship to test.

“Abhinav and I have always kept our relationship private. We don’t like to share much stuff about us. So, it would be challenging for us to showcase our bond in the public domain. Hope we come out stronger,” Rubina told IANS.

Agreed Abhinav: “The show will prove how strong we are as couple. It will be a test of our relationship. It’s a challenge to deal with other 11 to 12 people inside the house.”

On the one thing she will miss while inside the house, Rubina said: “I love homemade ghee. My meal is incomplete without it. Unfortunately, I could not carry it along with me. I will miss eating rotis with ghee applied on them!”

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018.

Meanwhile, Singer Rahul Vaidya is excited to step into the Bigg Boss 14 house because he feels, irrespective of the controversial image of the show, he can actually use his stay to better himself as a person.

“What interests me is I think it’s going to make me better. How I react in certain situations will be captured on camera and we will get a proof of how I behave in different situations,” said Rahul, who was second runners-up on “Indian Idol 1”, while speaking to IANS.

His strategy, he says, is to be himself and avoid creating unnecessary controversies for the cameras.

Rahul Vaidya said, “I am not worried about controversies because if an opinion leads to controversies then I am fine with it. I am not a person who will create unnecessary controversies for the camera.”

He added: “There are two kinds of people who will fight and make relationships or laugh for the camera, and I will do everything for a reason. That is one difference that, I think, will separate me from others anyone else.”

