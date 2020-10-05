The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna Questions Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Job

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows of Indian television. Last week, we saw B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat came on the show. Nitish Bharadwaj (Krishna), Gajendra Chauhan (Yudhishthir), Puneet Issar (Duryudhan), Gufi Paintal (Shakuni) and Arjun (Arjun) had a lot of fun and shared their interesting anecdotes as well. The episode was very well received by the audience but everyone missed Mukesh Khanna in the episode as he had played the important character of Bhishma in the series.

‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna isn’t very happy with The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that he doesn’t even like the concept of the show.

Mukesh had denied being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show because he thinks it is a clumsy show. According to him, in the show, men dress up as women and perform vulgar acts. He even questioned the jobs of Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Siddhu. In one of his tweets, bashing the show, he said, “I can’t understand till today why they make a person sit in the centre on the throne. Their job is just to laugh? Even when they don’t feel like it? For this, they get paid. Earlier there was Siddhu for this work, now Archana is there. For? Laughing?”

इस शो में लोग क्यों हैं हैं करके हँसते हैं मुझे आज तक समझ नहीं आया।एक बंदे को सेंटर में सिंहासन पर बिठा कर रखते हैं। उसका काम है हँसना।हँसी ना भी आए तो भी हँसना।इसके उन्हें पैसे मिलते हैं।पहले इस काम के लिए सिद्ध भाई बैठते थे।अब अर्चना बहन बैठती है। काम? सिर्फ़ हा हा हा करना !!! — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 4, 2020

Mukesh Khanna further said about The Kapil Sharma Show, “Even if the show is popular in the whole country but I think it’s the most disgusting show ever.”

कारण ये कि भले ही कपिल शो पूरे देश में पॉप्युलर है।परंतु मुझे इससे ज़्यादा वाहियात शो कोई नहीं लगता। फूहड़ता से भरा हुआ, डबल मीनिंग जुमलों से भरपूर, अश्लीलता की ओर हर पल मुड़ता हुआ ये शो है। जिसमें मर्द औरतों के कपड़े पहनता है।घटिया हरकतें करता है और लोग पेट पकड़ कर हँसते हैं। — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 4, 2020

As per Odishatv.in, on Mukesh Khanna’s comment that men dress up as women and dance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Gajendra Chauhan said, “Even Arjun dressed up as a woman in Mahabharata. Then why did Mukesh continue with the serial? He should have left it.”

Gajendra Chauhan further added, “Even if Mukesh says that he was invited on the show, I do not think he was invited. Gufi Paintal may have asked him to join them on the show but it was as a friend. That does not mean that Mukesh Khanna was invited by the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show.”

