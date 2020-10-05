Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma who has been in the headlines even amid the lockdown got back to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. While the entertainment has rebooted on the show, the comedian has decided to give his fans an insight into his uber-cool vanity van. He shared the pictures in his social media front, and below is all you need to know.

Kapil to Instagram and posted a picture from his vanity van. He wrote, “Get Set Goooooo #shooting #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #shoot #actor #comedy #fun #laughter #drama #masti #instagood.”

The picture has Kapil Sharma clicking a mirror selfie while he sprays perfume on him. The comedian can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans. But what the fans observed was his vanity van. The luxurious van is the topic of discussion in the comments section of the post he shared.

Kapil Sharma’s van seems to be a dominant white space. Looking spacious, the mirror placed in front has an aesthetic look and is perfectly lit.

Ever since Kapil has got back on the sets, he has shot for quite a few episodes. The comedian shot with the Mahabharat team, the Hum Log team and brought back the sense of nostalgia connected to the yesteryear shows. Recently he also made an episode with Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha, that aired last weekend.

Meanwhile, recently, Kapil Sharma had opened how it was his wife Ginni, who forced him to resume work on The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Ginni was the one to push me to resume the shoot. Ussi ne toh bheja ki kaam dhandha karo sar kha gaye mera chaar mahine se (laughs). Honestly, I was confused if I should resume work, but she is the one who pushed me towards it. I agreed reluctantly knowing she is trusting me. Aur aaj nahi toh kal karna hi hai… aur agar kal bhi aise hi karna hai toh aaj kyun nahi?”

What is your take on Kapil Sharma’s vanity van? Also, which recent episode happens to be your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

