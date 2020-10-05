Finally, Bigg Boss 14 has begun with a bang. It has just been two days, and the contestants have already started with their fights. We all know that in this season, we will see ex-contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla as the Toofani Seniors for the first two weeks. They indeed have raised the entertainment quotient in the house but looks like they have also increased the temperatures with their fights.

The seniors are setting a perfect example in front of the contestants as to how should they behave. With what we can see in the promo, Sidharth and Gauahar are going to get into an ugly scuffle.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, it can be seen that Sidharth Shukla Loses his cool over a particular task wherein, a contestant had to impress somebody, and failed to do so. After this, Sid tells Gauahar Khan that it’s her mistake, and for him, it’s important how the task takes place. Gauahar tries to defend herself by saying that before the task could start, it ended. It would be interesting to see what exactly the story is behind this fight in tonight’s episode. Meanwhile, take a look at the promo here:

Sidharth’s fan club shared this promo on Instagram. They captioned it as As it was expected: Do not underestimate the mind of this man #SidharthShukla. He knew how and when he should settle the case with #GauaharKhan. She has done many bad things to Sid, and now Sid is in front of her. Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo! #sidharthshukla.”

The fan club of Sidharth Shukla definitely seems to be happy with this fight. Well, the preview that was shown on the channel also had the seniors laying down a few conditions in front of the rejected contestants, in order to enter the house. Rubina Dilaik was said that she would not get access to anything in the Bigg Boss 14 house for a week. Next, Hina Khan will ask Nishant Singh Malkhani to wear a bikini top and stay inside the house if he wishes to enter the lavish Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 14 definitely seems to be getting exciting. Especially after the Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan fight, we can expect more ugly fights in the future.

