Jasmin Bhasin is a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. The actress is already creating a lot of noise even before the show has picked up the momentum. We saw her reuniting with close friend Sidharth Shukla. She even failed her first task of being ignorant when the ‘toofani seniors’ tortured her.

We got into an exclusive conversation with Jasmin Bhasin just before she entered the house. The actress was quite excited and openly mentioned that she was here to play the game. Earlier, rumours were rife that BFF Aly Goni was going to be a part of BB14 as well.

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have previously been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 as well as the latest Made In India edition. However, this time, the Naagin 4 beauty is alone in the house.

When asked about Aly Goni not being a part of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin said, “He will definitely be missed. But I’m sure he will be supporting me from outside.”

But there may be a possibility that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor may grace the show as a guest to support his best friend.

Reacting to the same, Jasmin Bhasin added, “I will be very happy to see him and he’s my friend and a support system but I doubt that will happen. There’s a COVID-19 situation all across.”

Last year, Jasmin herself graced the show as a guest and even showcased support for Sidharth Shukla. Her fun banter with Shehnaaz Gill was the talk of the town during that time. Koimoi even asked her how she feels about having Sidharth in the show.

To this, the Naagin 4 actress mentioned that she was excited to see him.

Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin had collaborated for Dil Se Dil Tak. The show also featured Rashami Desai. Rifts between Sidharth and Rashami had been one of the most trending discussions from the last season.

Now, it is to be seen what happens in the case of Jasmin and Sidharth. But would you also like to see Aly Goni gracing the show? Share your views in the comments section below.

