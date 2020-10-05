Shweta Singh Kriti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged extended family to have faith in God and focus on the findings of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the actor’s death case.

Actress Ankita Lokhande has lent support to her as always.

This comes a day after sources said on Saturday that the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the CBI has “ruled out murder” and termed it “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

Shweta posted on Instagram: “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time….I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart….Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI.”

Ankita commented: “di” with a heart emoji, and also shared the post on her Insta Stories.

His fans are with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. One wrote: “Di if nothing happens, we will come on roads.”

Another wrote: “CBI please be fair. We want the truth.”

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

