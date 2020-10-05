The debate that started in 2016, reached its ugliest stage this year. Yes, we are talking about nepotism. In the past few months, a lot of star kids got trolled and abused on social media. Often, these star kids get asked about their privileges and views on nepotism. Even Suniel Shetty’s children Athiya Shetty and Ahaan Shetty have been dragged into the nepotism debate several times.

The senior actor said that he doesn’t get angry or irritated. But when Athiya and Ayaan’s name come up in nepotism debate, it upsets him. In a recent interview, he poured his heart out regarding the same.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty said, “I never get irritated or angry, it upsets me. It hurts me, more than anything else. It is Athiya’s destiny and hard work, which she will prove. Motichoor Chaknachoor wasn’t a big film, and had a lot of problems because of the producer.”

“Somewhere down the line, she got appreciated tremendously, and that’s exactly what it is. She chose the subject that she wanted to do. Every child in this world has the right to follow their dream,” said the Phir Hera Pheri actor.

Suniel Shetty also shared an important message to all the parents. He requested them not to force their kids to do something they don’t want to do. The actor said, “Don’t push your children for education or achieve this much. Educating them is our responsibility as parents, but let them choose their destiny. What has this COVID 19 pandemic proved? You need to be happy, and internally strong. On one side, I am trying to give so many other kids an opportunity through my initiative.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty will be next seen in the film Mosagallu. It also stars Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep. It’s a Tollywood film and helmed by the director, Jeffrey Gee Chin.

