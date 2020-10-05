Ayushmann Khurrana On 2 Years Of Andhadhun: “Honoured For The Opportunity To Work In A Sriram Raghavan Film”

For Ayushmann Khurrana, the taut psychological thriller, Andhadhun, will always be an incredibly special film. The Bollywood star was awarded the prestigious National Award for his brilliant performance in the film directed by Sriram Raghavan whom he hails as one of the finest film-makers of our time.

“Sriram Raghavan is one of the finest minds of our generation and when it comes to clever, psychological thrillers, he is simply a master of the genre. It has been a huge privilege for me to creatively collaborate with Sriram sir and learn from him,” says Ayushmann, who has delivered eight back to back hits in a row!

The star, who has been voted as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, is considered a poster boy of content cinema in India for his progressive, social message films which are now called ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’. Ayushmann says he has been lucky enough to collaborate with the best directors of Bollywood.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best, visionary film-makers of our time and I’m honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film. Yes, I’m known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message but what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry,” he says.

Ayushmann Khurrana considers Andhadhun to be a film that pushed him as an artiste. “I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as an artiste and Andhadhun gave me the opportunity to do something that I had never done before. I thank Sriram sir for his faith in me and I can’t wait to collaborate with him again, hopefully soon!” he adds.

