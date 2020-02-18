JUST IN! Varun Dhawan Reunites With Badlapur Director Sriram Raghavan After 5 Years

When Varun Dhawan last worked with Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur), many critics applauded his act labelling it as his best performance. That movie evolved Varun as an actor and we all saw how he has transformed. The movie was released in 2015 and they will reunite after 5 years.

Sriram Raghavan helmed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun last year which is easily Bollywood’s one of the most well-received thrillers. There were rumours about Varun reuniting with Sriram but the director has confirmed the news himself.

In a conversation with Cinestaan, Sriram was quoted saying, “The title and all, is still under process. Right now, I am just trying to get it all to come together.”

He also added, “We haven’t begun shooting. We will in a few months. Actually, we are waiting for the weather and certain things in pre-production to get done. Since it’s a large film, we need a lot of prep.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor. It didn’t live up to the expectations at the box office. He will be soon seen in daddy David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. In the other news, Varun Dhawan recently took to Twitter to deny rumours of his Roka with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

It all started after Varun Dhawan was spotted at girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s home with his family members on Wednesday. As all the family members get together, a media report stated that the couple completed a pre-marriage ritual during the get-together, probably Roka.

As the reports surrounding about their Roka ceremony are all over the Internet, Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to that he along with his family was spotted at Natasha’s home for a party.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”

