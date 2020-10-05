Remo D'Souza & Salman Yusuff Khan's Bikes Seized By The Police?

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza is fond of making headlines. Be it his films or collaboration for music videos, the ace choreographer never misses a chance. Now, once again he’s all over the news and this time, Dance India Dance fame Salman Yusuff Khan is giving him company.

Apparently, Remo, Salman and others are in Goa. They shot for ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ music video last week. Apart from work, the team is also vacationing in Goa. And now, it’s the too much fun that has landed the choreographer and Salman into trouble.

Reportedly, Remo D’Souza and Salman Yusuff Khan are charged for reckless driving on Atal Setu in Panaji. Recently, a video went viral which featured both riding bikes along with choreographer Shakti Mohan. For the same reason, both were issued a summons by Calangute Police on October 1.

It is learnt that riding bikes is prohibited on Mandovi River bridge. After watching the viral video of Remo D’Souza and Salman, the locals tagged DGP, Goa Police, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on social media and asked them to look into the matter. It is learnt that the bikes have been seized by the police.

DGP of Goa took to Twitter and informed about the same. “Thanks, Goa for bringing traffic violations to notice. Recently two bikers were seen riding on Atal Setu which is closed to 2 wheelers. SP Traffic Dinraj Govekar took cognizance and not only identified and impounded the bikes but has summoned riders for legal action,” reads a tweet.

