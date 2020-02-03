From Ahan Shetty To Chirag Bajaj, 5 Male Newcomers To Look Forward To In Bollywood This Year

Like every year, this year too it will be raining newbies in tinsel town. But in the new decade, the line-up of debutants is quite impressive. In fact, this year not just the ladies, but even the new men on the block will make it hard for the audience to choose their favourite. And as that happens, from Ahan Shetty to Chirag Bajaj we bring to you 5 fresh faces who look quite promising for the big screen this year.

1) Chirag Bajaj

With his striking looks, great physique and an impressive personality, Chirag will be seen making hearts skip a beat with his performance in Khabees. He will begin shooting from February till the end of March, and even before his film goes on floors, Chirag has already become the face of ELSAspeak (a google app) for India. We must say, being the handsome hunk that he is, Chirag looks the complete hero package amongst the newcomers.

2) Lakshya Lalwani

This heartthrob who left everyone talking with his stint on television will be seen testing his waters on the big screen with Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. He will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

3) Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s handsome son Ahan has been creating quite a stir on the internet with his oh-so-handsome avatar. And this good looking lad will be seen on the big screen alongside Tara Sutaria in a film titled Tadap. His debut film is a remake of the hit Telugu action drama film called RX100 and is directed by Milan Luthria.

4) Namashi Chakraborty

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty has been in the news for several reasons. While he gears up to make his film debut with Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy, the actor is touted to be a talent to look out for.

5) Priyank Sharma

Another talent who has been noticed this year is Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyank Sharma. in his movie called Sab Kushal Mangal. The talented actor shared screen space with Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva. We are looking forward to see him in more interesting films.

Who among these are you eagerly waiting to watch on the big screen?

