Rising Stars of Bollywood: New Faces to Watch Out for in 2024

Bollywood continues to introduce a plethora of new talent each year, and 2024 is no different. This year brings a lineup of fresh faces, each poised to leave their mark on the silver screen. Here’s a look at the rising stars who are set to shine brightly in 2024.

1. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated debuts of 2024. Known for her strong social media presence, Shanaya will be making her Bollywood entry with the film Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. She stars alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Her poised charm and acting skills have already garnered attention, making her debut a highly awaited one​.

2. Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is another star kid making his debut. Although Aryan has chosen to step behind the camera as a writer and director, his entry into the world of cinema is highly anticipated. His debut project, Stardom, promises to bring a fresh perspective to Bollywood storytelling. Aryan’s move to directorial ventures has already created a buzz, and fans are eager to see his creative vision come to life.

3. Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, is set to make her acting debut in Bollywood this year. With a legacy of strong performances in her family, Rasha’s foray into films is highly anticipated. She has already shown a flair for the arts, and her entry into the film industry is expected to be a notable one​.

4. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Ibrahim has been prepping for his entry into films, and his debut is keenly awaited by fans of the Khan family. Known for his striking resemblance to his father, Ibrahim’s launch will be closely watched by industry insiders and audiences alike​​.

5. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, made her debut with The Archies on Netflix. In 2024, she is set to further showcase her talent in a new project under a prominent Bollywood banner, highlighting her versatility and acting prowess.

6. Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, debuted in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. In 2024, Agastya will continue to build on his debut with another significant role, which is expected to cement his place in Bollywood as a promising new talent.

7. Lakshya

Lakshya, who was initially set to debut with Dostana 2, made his Bollywood entry with Kill. His role in this film is being applauded as it marks his first significant break in the industry. Lakshya’s performance on television has already garnered him a fan base.

8. Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, debuted with a strong performance in Maharaj. In 2024, he is expected to star in another major project that promises to showcase his acting range and continue his journey in the film industry​.

9. Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, made her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. In 2024, she is set to appear in another significant film, further establishing her presence in Bollywood and showcasing her acting capabilities​.

10. Alizeh Agnihotri

Alizeh Agnihotri, niece of Salman Khan, is set to make her Bollywood debut in 2024. With the backing of her illustrious family, Alizeh’s entry into the industry is much awaited. Her debut project is still under wraps, but the anticipation surrounding her launch is palpable.

As these rising stars prepare to make their grand entry, Bollywood fans are in for a treat. Each of these debutants brings something unique to the table, promising a diverse range of performances and fresh talent. Keep an eye out for these new faces as they set out to make their mark on the big screen in 2024.

