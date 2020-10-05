Chalte Chalte Actor Vishal Anand Passes Away Due To Prolonged Illness

The year 2020 has been full of loses. We lost many talented artists this year. In the latest news, Actor Vishal Anand has passed away on October 4. The Bollywood star’s real name is Bhishmam Kohli. The actor passed away due to a prolonged illness.

Vishal was popularly known for the movie, Chalte Chalte (1976). He appeared alongside Simi Garewal. The late actor was also the producer of the movie.

During his career, Vishal Anand aka Bhishman Kohli acted in 11 movies. They are – Hamara Adhikar, Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa, Taxi Driver, Intezaar, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Chalte Chalte, Dil Se Mile Dil, Kismet and Maine Jeena Sikh Liya. Among these, he has directed 4 films. They are Aakheer (Video), Maine Jeena Seekh Liya, Kismet and Dil Se Mile Dil. The actor gave legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri a big break in the Bollywood industry.

Popular Bollywood actor Purab Kohli is the nephew of Vishal Anand.

May his soul rest in peace!

