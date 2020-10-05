Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Fans Trend #WemissRashamiDesai As They Miss Her On The Show!

We all are super excited as another Bigg Boss season is here, but doesn’t it feel a little incomplete? We don’t know about you guys, but Rashamians surely agree with us!

Advertisement

Last season, BB 13 was one of the most loved, but guess what who was loved even more? Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai, who swept us all off of our feet with her generosity and elegance has ruled BB house and is still ruling our hearts!!

Advertisement

Recently Rashami Desai was trending on twitter as fans couldn’t stop missing her presence in the reality show. #WemissRashamiDesai was all over social media with more than 24K tweets. Twitter is colored with shades of Rashami Desai with endless posts about how fans want to see Rashami again walking the halls of Bigg Boss. It is true we can’t get enough of Miss Desai.

Rashami left no stone unturned to rock it while she was inside Bigg Boss house. With her charisma, she became the all-time favorite contestant of the audience.

We saw celebration, drama, emotional breakdown, fights, arguments, friendships but above all, the true side of Rashami Desai that mesmerized us all. With the audience missing her so much we wonder if we might see her in future episodes of Bigg Boss 14?

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin has opened up about her bond with Rashami Desai, who was one of the big draws of the reality show last season.

Jasmin was a co-star of Rashami Desai as well as Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla on the soap, “Dil Se Dil Tak”. A lot was said about Jasmin’s equation with the two actors. In the former season, Rashami claimed that Sidharth got involved in the creative process of the show, because of which her dialogues were chopped or given to Jasmin, the other lead of the show.

[Inputs from IANS]

Must Read: Kajal Aggarwal To Marry Businessman Gautam Kitchlu? DEETS Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube