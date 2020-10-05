Kajal Aggarwal To Marry Businessman Gautam Kitchlu? DEETS Inside

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actresses in the south industry. Around mid-august reports suggested that the actress has secretly engaged to a businessman and Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas and other near and dear ones were a part of the ceremony. Now more the details have been revealed.

As per reports, the actress is all set to get married to with a businessman named, Gautam Kitchlu, who is an entrepreneur, interior designer and tech, design enthusiast by profession. However, no official announcement has been made as yet.

According to Wedding Sutra, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding will be taking place in Mumbai and this will be the first celebrity wedding to be hosted in the city post lockdown. It is said to be a two-day wedding and will take place at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The intimate affair will be hosted by the actress’ parents Suman Aggarwal and Vinay Aggarwal.

While Kajal Aggarwal has done several movies in the south industry, Gautam had earlier worked as a Vice President with FabFurnish and was the CEO of The Elephant Company. While the rumours are making rounds an official announcement or clarifications by both the parties are yet to be made on the wedding reports.

On the professional front, Kajal will now be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The cast of the film also includes Rakul Preet Singh who will be playing an in an important role. Kajal will also be a part of Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari’s film titled, Hey Sinamika.

Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial Mosagallu alongside Vishnu Manchu. The film is based on the biggest IT scam that rocked the world. The lead actors will be seen playing siblings onscreen. The other cast of the film includes Allu Arjun and Suniel Shetty. Allu Arjun recently shared a teaser of the film on social media.

He wrote, “Here is a glimpse of the size of the scam in #Mosagallu.Best wishes to my childhood friend and schoolmate @ivishnumanchu & my dearest @MsKajalAggarwal. All the best to the Dir, Prod and the entire team. Here we go.”

