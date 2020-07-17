Indian 2 Actresses Kajal Aggarwal & Rakul Preet Singh Reduce Their Remuneration Due To COVID-19 Pandemic?

It’s been over 4 months since the shoot and release of movies in theaters have been put on halt due to the COVID-19 crisis. With each passing day, the number of cases related to Coronavirus are on the rise and hence it’s quite tough to say when things will get back to normal. Though the government has granted permission to shoot films, the makers along with the cast and crew have to follow strict precautionary and hygienic measures. Following the current scenario, various actors have agreed to charge lesser fees compared to what they usually charge, and now it seems south divas Kajal Aggarwal and Rakulpreet Singh are two among the few.

It was in early May when Tamil actor Vijay Anthony announced a cut in remuneration of Rs 1 crore for his upcoming three projects. Now as per reports South Superstar Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2 actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Rakulpreet Singh too have deducted fees for their upcoming projects.

As per a report from telugucinema.com, Kajal Aggarwal who used to take a fat paycheck of Rs 2 crore plus recently signed Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ for Rs 1.5 crore, and Rakulpreet Singh reduced her fees by 50% due to the ongoing crisis.

However, the actresses haven’t said anything about the same yet.

Meanwhile, talking about Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, the action thriller will have Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, with Rakulpreet Singh in a key role. The film has been in news for various reasons following the exit of AR Rahman from the film’s music, crane accident on sets of the film which claimed the lives of three technicians in February.

Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 hit Tamil release Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film narrated the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.The film is helmed by S Shankar.

