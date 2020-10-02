Prabhas ‘The Darling Actor’ Is In Full Demand With His PAN India Appeal

With his impeccable talent and larger than life on-screen presence, PAN India actor Prabhas enjoys a huge mass appeal. Owing to his popularity and dedication, he has established himself as the top choice for big banner production houses and studios.

Advertisement

He became a heartthrob of the nation by essaying the character of a lover in the movie ‘Darling’ – that became an adjective used for him universally, a millennial man in Mr Perfect that led the audiences to witness his new side of acting. But with Baahubali, he broke all records – his diligence, his acting, his physique everything was glass breaking. He won hearts like no other and left everyone awestruck. Following that, he managed to sway the audiences with his high octane action in Saaho. The movie went on to create new records across the globe.

Advertisement

Prabhas never ceases to charm the viewers with his characters across a wide spectrum of genres. Looking at his diverse filmography and the global fandom he has earned, he is undeniably the ‘Most Wanted Star’ by big production houses and studios.

He not only rules the screen but also enjoys a colossal fandom. His fandom has multiplied globally and it is considered one of the most loyal ones. His army of fans never fails to support their idol, be it showering love on social media or creating trends for multiple reasons. Prabhas’ fandom is like no other who even went to create their own versions of his upcoming characters.

Making noise in 2020 with his big banner back to back announcements, Prabhas is all set to amaze the audiences with his varied characters and never seen before avatars.

Must Read: Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sidhwani Received Her First Pay Cheque For Indian Idol



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube