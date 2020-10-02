Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah OUT Of Top 5; Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya Is No.1 – TRP Report

It’s another week and we are here with the latest TRP report of Indian television shows. Just like last week, this week too isn’t very pleasing one for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans.

Advertisement

Yes, it’s sad news as the longest-running sitcom is consistent in being out of the top 5 spots. It seems like the new additions like Sunayana Fozdar, Balvinder Singh Suri aren’t contributing much to the show.

Advertisement

Moving on from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya has yet again topped the charts. The Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s show is enjoying a splendid run amongst the viewers and is expected to rule the top spot in the coming weeks too. It has garnered 2.9 million impressions.

The second spot in the TRP report is grabbed by Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. This show too is highly consistent in the charts. It fetched 2.5 million impressions. There’s a tie for third place as Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia’s Kumkum Bhagya and Chhoti Sarrdaarni have fetched 2.2 million impressions. Jigyasa Singh’s Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has seen an improvement in the latest report. With 2.1 million impressions, the show is in the fourth position.

The top 5 list is sealed by Indian dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer. It’s on the fifth spot with 2.0 million impressions.

Speaking about the last TRP report, in Hindi GEC overall that covers rural as well as the urban sector, Kundali Bhagya ruled the first spot. The show was followed by Kumkum Bhagya in second place. The third spot was taken by Ramayan, followed by Shri Krishna on DD. Star Plus’ Anupamaa was in the fifth position. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couldn’t even make it in the list. Star Plus continued to remain the number one channel according to overall TRP reports.

What are your thoughts on the latest TRP report? Do you think Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah would be able to make it to the top 5 in the next week? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal Shares A Throwback Picture From His Theatre Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube