Palak Sidhwani joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family in 2019, and after an initial set of mixed reactions, she has now become one of the loved actors from the show. She is known for her stint as Sonu Bhide, the daughter of Atmaram Bhide.

Advertisement

Ever since Palak joined the show, there has been a considerable growth in her popularity on the social media. As we all know, she has been a part of Ronit Roy led web series Hostages, but it’s this sitcom which has made her a household name.

Advertisement

Just like every other actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we got our hands on Palak Sidhwani’s interview too. Recently, she indulged in a chat with ETimes where she revealed her first crush, first pay cheque and much more. Interestingly, we got to know that the actress earned her first pay cheque for Indian Idol.

Yes, Palak Sidhwani had shot for Indian Idol promo for which she had received her first salary. Meanwhile, in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Palak also revealed her parents’ reaction about her being part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She revealed that her father wasn’t aware that she has an interest in acting.

“After almost a wait of around three to four months, I got a call from TMKOC’s casting director. He asked me to visit his office urgently. I remember my parents had come to Mumbai to visit and hence I told him that I might take a while to reach as parents are at home. He told me to get my parents along with me so that they would also meet and talk. I adhered to the same and reached the office. Myself, my mother, father and brother were seated at the conference (room) when he broke the news that I’m finalised,” said Palak.

The young actress further added that the casting director immediately left the room to get her contract made. “My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware of my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within thought that probably it is some sort of a prank or it won’t materialise. It is only when he saw me on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah,” Palak Sidhwani revealed.

Must Read: Hina Khan Birthday Special EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 5 Beauty On Birthday Celebrations Being Delayed Due To Bigg Boss 14 & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube