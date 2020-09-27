Rashami Desai As Disney's Princess Moana Looks Like Ocean Has Definitely Chosen Her!

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular faces of television and ever since she participated in the last season of Bigg Boss, the 34-year-old has become hugely popular in the Indian household.

Desai is really active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself on the same.

Rashami Desai shared pictures on her official Instagram handle dressed as Disney Princess Moana and captioned it, “They have stolen the heart from inside you BUT… this does not define you 🐚 THAT VOICE INSIDE YOU IS WHO YOU ARE🐚🦩🎋”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Doesn’t she look beautiful?

Rashami Desai can be seen wearing an amber-coloured beach dress and accessorised it with a beaded necklace and floral tiara.

Did y’all notice those curls? Desai has totally nailed the look of Disney Princess Moana.

Fans are going over Rashami Desai’s picture on Instagram and here are some reactions from the same:

“Raising the temperature in this moana loook!! You so sexyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍”

“Woo wook total moana feels❤️❤️”

“I just love u today.. Will love tomorrow & tomorrow & each n evry day.. Till the end of my breath❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗🔥🔥💗😘😘”

“Mam ur so sexy ,super hot god bless u humesha iss Tarah strong rehna bhagwan apko bauth saari khushiya de lots of love to uuuu mam ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Hey gorgeous 😍❤️ tell us the secrets 😚of ur beauty🙈🙈 … day by day u r😛 being so hottie 🔥cutie pie☃️ we just can’t get off ⚡our eyes from you😍😍😍😍 .. just loving and enjoying all of your looks😘😘🤩🤩 … love you our cutie pie💚💚❤❤”

“Oooo 🔥🔥🔥 It smells like Hawaii ❤️ You look great like that, with your wonderful hair, you are super sexy 😍😍😍😍”

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai has been all supportive of her best friend, Ankita Lokhande when Shibani Dandekar took a jibe at her. “@lokhandeankita You are a big star and people have loved you in all you avatar and as #ankitalokhande you don’t have to prove it to people who dosent matter to you. #ILOVEYOU,” she wrote along with a long note on Twitter.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Himanshi Khurana Tests COVID-19 Positive After Participating In Protests By Farmers



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube