Sidharth Shukla’s Net Worth SCREAMS ‘Bhaag Bhaag, Sher Aaya Sher!'

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular faces of Indian television. The 39-year-old actor won the last season of Bigg Boss and gained massive popularity post the reality show. While he was a part of the same show, he made headlines for his aggressive nature and brewing romance with fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

Sid has been a part of the television industry for long. He has featured in series like Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Aahat, Love U Zindagi, Dil Se Dil Tak and other. Besides BB13, the actor has also been part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Not just TV, Shukla has already acted in a few Bollywood films including Soorma and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

With all the hit television shows and movies comes an excellent bank balance and today we are going to decode Sidharth Shukla’s net worth. According to media reports, his net worth was $1.5 million by 2020.

That’s some great numbers right there!

Meanwhile recently, during the virtual press conference of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan teased Sidharth Shukla and asked, “Ghar se bahar nikalne ke baad aapka aur Asim ka muqabla hua bahari Sultani Akhade mein (After leaving the Bigg Boss house, did you and Asim fight in the wrestling ring of the outside world)?”

To this, Sidharth replied, “Akhade mein nahi ho paaya, sir, par social media pe thoda bohot hua. Everything was good. Bigg Boss wala nahi tha feel (Not in the wrestling ring, sir, although we did have a bit of a tussle on social media. Everything was good. It did not have the Bigg Boss intensity).”

Haha. Last month, Sidharth Shukla congratulated Asim on being featured in the ‘most desirable men in India’. “Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desireable Men in India, congratulations. Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody,” Sidharth tweeted. Asim also sportingly appreciated the gesture and replied, “Hey @sidharth_shukla I Hope you doin well. I appreciate it. Thank you.”

For more updates about your favourite celebrities, films and shows, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Wishes Archana Puran Singh On Her Birthday & Hopes She Keeps ‘Making Money’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube