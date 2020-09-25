PAST TENSE(D): When Television Heartthrob Sidharth Shukla Was Accused Of Touching Her Co-Star Inappropriately

Sidharth Shukla isn’t only known for his good looks and acting skills but also for his ‘tantrums’ attitude on the sets. From Rashami Desai talking about his bad-temper and tantrum attitude to her co-star from Balika Vadhu accusing him of touching her inappropriately, the television heartthrob has some serious allegations against him.

Sidharth had a massive fan-following even before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house and that’s one of the reasons behind him winning the show.

While his short-temper isn’t something that his fans aren’t aware of but there was this one time when Sidharth Shukla’s co-star from Balika Vadhu, Sheetal Khandal accused him of touching her inappropriately.

Hard to digest right? Well, well. On today’s episode of Past Tense(d), we are going to talk about Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour against Sheetal. For the unversed, Sheetal played the character of Gehna in Balika Vadhu.

In an interview with Times Of India, Khandal revealed, “I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me is nothing compared to what Siddhartha Dey has said for Arti. He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me. He also passed comments which I can’t even share with you.”

The Balika Vadhu actress further added, “I had complained about Sidharth Shukla to one of the creative producers of the show after which he created a huge ruckus on the sets. When he arrived the next day on the sets he was yelling at the top of his voice against me. From body-shaming to passing derogatory comments he has done everything and on Bigg Boss 13 he is trying to project himself as one ‘mahaan’ (great) person.”

Sheetal also spoke about his tantrum-throwing behaviour and said, “I am not surprised with Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour. I have personally seen and I know what kind of person he is. People who have worked with him are aware of how he throws his weight around. When I worked with him on Balika Vadhu, he was known for throwing tantrums. He used to arrive on sets late, make us wait for him to begin the shoot. The production house had a difficult time working with Sidharth Shukla.”

