It’s never easy to get a break in the film or television industry, and actor Shashank Vyas has faced the same issues at the start of his career. The actor, who gained prominence for his role as Dr Jagdish “Jagya” Singh in the child marriage drama Balika Vadhu, recently opened up about it. Read on to know what he had to say below.

Shashank, who post Balika Vadhu played the lead in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop said that he gave 285 auditions before landing the role on the daily soap. The actor came to Mumbai in 2009 to try his luck in the entertainment world.

During a conversation with Times Now Digital, Shashank Vyas opened up his struggle in the industry before finally landing the role in Balika Vadhu. He said, “I gave around 285 auditions or more than that before I came in contact with the producers of Balika Vadhu. I came to Mumbai in the year 2009. I was in search of acting and was giving auditions everywhere. The producers of Balika Vadhu, called me for some audition, after looking at my pictures and I got a call the next day. I was taking chakkar (rounds) 3-4 times as things were not getting materialised. They made me sign a confirmation letter and I signed it but for 10 days there was nothing.”

Shashank Vyas further added, “I asked the person who was for the major casting part that ok brother I am a struggler and need money. I am coming and going, which was not happening. I have signed a confirmation letter and have said no to other work”.

The actor also said that he was then told that his contract was signed and that he would be working with Surekha Sikri. Shashank also revealed that his late mother used to follow Balika Vadhu religiously, but his friends were not even aware of it.

Balika Vadhu featured many prominent names from the TV industry like Anup Soni, Smita Bansal, Surekha, Sidharth Shukla, Sriti Jha, Sargun Mehta, Aasiya Kazi (all three for the same role) and many more. Shakti Anand later replaced Shashank Vyas in the show in 2015.

Post Balika Vadhu, Shahshank also appeared as Raveesh Vashisht in Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Roopendra “Roop” Singh Vaghela in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop as well as a special appearance in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

