Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Daya Shankar Pandey On Disha Vakani’s Return: “We Cannot Make Someone Shoot At A Gunpoint”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah isn’t just a show anymore, it’s an emotion. The show’s successful run for more than a decade speaks volumes of unparallel love the show fetches. But there’s one thing, we have been missing out on very badly and that’s Disha Vakani’s presence as Daya Gada in the show.

Yes, it’s been a long time now, Disha has kept herself distant from the show. It was back in 2017 when she left the Gokuldham family with her maternity leave. Even though the love hasn’t dimmed for the sitcom a bit, the viewers are waiting like crazy to get any official update on Disha’s comeback.

Now, Daya Shankar Pandey aka Police inspector Chalu Pandey has some pleasant words to say, which are sure to bring new energy amongst fans. During a live interaction with Navbharat Times, the actor assured of Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He even added that the makers are giving her time some time to make herself ready. He jokingly explained that they cannot make someone to shoot at a gunpoint.

Daya Shankar Pandey quoted, “Disha Vakani jarur ayengi, unhone na nahi kaha hai aane ko. Woh family ke saath busy hai aur samay chahti hai thoda. Mein taarikh nahi bata sakta par woh ayengi. Woh bohot acchi actress hai, acchi insaan hai aur unhone na nahi kaha hai. Agar unko Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah nahi karna hota toh ab take dusra serial start kar diya hota. Unko samay chahiye, jo unko diya jaa raha hai. Kisiko gunpoint pe shooting nahi karwa sakte.”

Its English translation means- “Disha Vakani will definitely come as she hasn’t denied her comeback. She is busy with her family and needs sometime before coming back. I can’t say a date but she will definitely come. She’s a good actress, a good human being and she hasn’t said a no yet. If she had wanted to distance herself from Taarak Mehta, she would have started working on another show. She needs some time, which is been given by the makers. We Cannot Make Someone Shoot At A Gunpoint.”

