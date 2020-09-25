Jennifer Aniston’s Record BROKEN As Sir David Attenborough Joins Instagram

Almost a year ago 50-year-old “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston joined the Instagram and shared a photo of selfie featuring her fellow co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBanc, David Schwimmer, and Mathew Perry. In just five hours 16 minutes, her Instagram account reached 1 million followers, thus creating a new record at Guinness World Records. However, now there’s a new Instagram record-breaker in town and it is none other than Sir David Attenborough.

The British broadcaster, Sir Attenborough had joined the social media platform on Thursday to warn “the world is in trouble”, and reached 1 million followers in just over four hours. His message on the platform went viral with over 8 million views so far.

Sir Attenborough, who worked tirelessly to reveal the wonders of the natural world to people around the globe, shared a video message on Instagram. He said, “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication – to me – because, as we all know, the world is in trouble.”

“Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our oceans…The list goes on and on. But we know what to do about it, and that’s why I’m tackling this new way — for me — of communication,” Attenborough added.

“Over the next few weeks, I’ll be recording messages to explain what the problems are, and how we can deal with them,” the veteran broadcaster said as he urged people to “stay tuned”.

Take look at his video message on Instagram here:

The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that the 94-year-old natural historian has broked the record in a comment on his post: “Congratulations Sir David – a new record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram.”

Earlier Jennifer Aniston broke the record of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who set the record at five hours and 45 minutes.

