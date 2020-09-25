Angelina Jolie VS Nicole Poturalski - Brad Pitt Doesn't Want To Pick Sides!

Brad Pitt is grabbing all eyeballs lately for dating German model Nicole Poturalski. The model is apparently almost half his age, which is also one of the reasons their relationship is receiving a lot of flak. Well, not only the age gap between the couple but also the fact that Angelina is left all alone is reasoning enough for fans not to like the model.

Recently, Nicole came all out on Instagram and posted a cryptic message. Beneath a beautiful picture of hers, she put up a caption, “‘happy people don’t hate”. Fans assumed it to be a loud and clear message from the model that she does not hate the Maleficent actress. But, now looks like the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has certain views on this.

According to reports in Mirror.co.uk, Brad Pitt is not angry or upset with Nicole Poturalski’s remark against Angelina Jolie. The actor usually keeps his private affairs private and has reportedly decided to not get dragged n between Nicole and Angelina.

A source revealed the portal, “For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad Pitt. At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved.”

Nicole Poturalski sure did ruffle some feathers when she responded to fan who had commented on her selfie post. A responder had written in reply to her caption: “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl.” Nicole replied to the comment with: “Not hating [on] anyone.” She then responded to another comment with the message: “WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS.”

Well, the source went on to reveal, “Going by what Brad’s been saying, they are totally falling for each other.” Now, this surely means that nothing can affect the rock-solid relationship of Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski. What do you think?

