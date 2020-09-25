Scream Queens Actress Billie Lourd Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Austen Rydell

It’s a happy day for those at the Lourd-Rydell residence. Actress Billie Lourd, of Scream Queens fame, welcomed her first child with fiancé Austen Rydell recently. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress shared the happy news with her fans and followers via a social media post. Check it out below.

Announcing the birth of her son on Instagram, the Booksmart actress shared a picture of the tiny tot dressed in a solar system onesie – seems fitting given she and her mom, Carrie Fisher, have both appeared in the franchise.

Billie Lourd shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell” The baby’s middle name is a tribute to the actress’ mother, Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016.

Visible in the picture is the baby’s feet and a blue and white fuzzy blanket. Doesn’t the little one look cute!

Many celebrities commented on Billie Lourd’s pictures pouring in loads of love and wishes. Actor Matthew Morrison wrote, “Heck yeah!!! So happy for you both!” Talk show host Andy Cohen commented, “Can’t wait to meet him.”

Actress Kelly Ripa wrote, “Congrats! We love you so much!!!” The Frankenstein Brothers actress, Zelda Williams, commented, “Yaaaaay! Congrats lovebug, and a big socially distant squeeze to you and to the new littlest Lourd!”

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell announced their engagement in June this year. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Rydell wrote that Scream Queens alum said yes with a very quirky caption. It read, “She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s better than yes?!?’

In July, Austen shared a love-filled post for Billie on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my FIANCÉ @praisethelourd !! Your birthday feels like my birthday! I ❤️ YOU!! Here we go!!!”

Lourd and Rydell first began dating in early 2016 but later parted ways. They rekindled their romance in late 2017. Billie Lourd was also linked to Twilight Saga actor Taylor Lautner. The couple began dating at the start of 2017, but they parted ways a few months later. In 2018, Lourd revealed that her now-fiance Rydell had whisked her away on a surprise birthday trip.

Congratulation, Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell,

