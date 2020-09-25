Transformers happens to be one of the most beloved franchises amongst the fans of the genre. As we speak, multiple movies in the franchise are in the making at different levels, and we will get to watch them soon. While on this, what if we tell you that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown might join the cast of one of the Transformer movies? Pinch yourself; this might just happen for real if things fall into place.

Yes, you read that right. The list of possible Transformer movies is long. It includes a Reboot, a Beast Wars adaptation, a secret animated project helmed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4 fame) and the sequel to Bumblebee by Travis Knight. This raises the question of which film is the 16-year-old actor eyes for.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Millie Bobby Brown is eyed by Paramount for the Bumblebee sequel. The film happens to be one of the most successful and profitable vehicles in the franchise that has been running for decades. The reports say that Millie’s part will be one of the most important human characters in the film.

Bumblebee will also see Hailee Steinfeld reprise her character, Charlie. While both the actors will be seen sharing space, there is no confirmation on what part Millie Bobby Brown will be playing, or how the two will be connected in this huge project. The news of Brown entering the franchise in itself is enough to rejoice. Further updates are highly awaited.

Millie Bobby Brown has proved her mettle with her calibre in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Most recently, she saw the release of her Netflix original, which she also produced, Enola Holmes. The film that is based on Sherlock Holmes younger sister Enola, stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes and Millie in the titular part.

Enola Holmes has been receiving excellent reviews from the critics and the audience as well. Millie Bobby Brown is been appreciated for her acting skills, alongside Henry Cavill, who is already a global heartthrob.

How excited are you for Millie entering the Transformers Universe? Let us know in the comment section below.

