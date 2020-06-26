Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell have been reportedly dating each other since 2016 and their Instagram photos with each other have been leaving the fans in awe. The latest is that this adorable couple has got engaged.

Billie Lourd made the big announcement on Twitter as she posted a picture of both on her protected account. Along with the picture, she wrote, “I said ‘DUH’!!! Can’t wait to spend forever with you Iloveyouiloveyouiloveyou.”

Austen Rydell also posted a couple of lovey-dovey pictures of both on Instagram and wrote, “💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾”

Isn’t that cute? We wish a great life and companionship to the couple in the future.

Earlier on Valentine’s Day this year, Billie Lourd shared several photos of them chilling with each other on Instagram She captioned it, “All ‘round the world you make my world go ‘round #toinfinityandbaeyond”

On the work front, Billie Lourd was last seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The big Hollywood film was a huge success worldwide as it did a business of $1,074 million. The Rise of Skywalker is a worldwide 32nd highest-grossing film of All Time. In the US only, the film did a business of $515 million and stands as 14th highest grosser of all time so far.

