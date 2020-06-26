FRIENDS Finale: Central Perk's Set Was DESTROYED To Build Airport & 'Chandler' Matthew Perry's Last Dialogue Is Hitting Is Harder Now

A question to all the FRIENDS fans out there: How many times have you seen the last episode, and laughed through your tears when Matthew Perry’s Chandler asks, “Where?” to Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel’s question of having coffee?

Just leave the answer in the comments section below before you read this heart-breaking fact. Because, after reading this, you might never see the finale in the same way ever again.

A trivia published by Factinate about Friends states, “The set of Central Perk was actually torn down so that the crew could build the airport set where Ross and Rachel say goodbye in the series finale. So, in the final scene, when Rachel asks if they want to get one last coffee, and Chandler asks ‘Where?’ it was actually sincere since there was nowhere for them to go!”

Well, we aren’t crying, you’re! Aren’t you? This surely changes the way we all see that gut-wrenching climax of FRIENDS.

Now, as you’ve known the fact, watch the finale scene below and see how much it hurts.

Meanwhile, During a discussion on The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress Roundtable, Aniston opened up about how difficult it was to shed her role, which she played for 10 seasons on FRIENDS, reports people.com.

“You just exhaust yourself,” said Aniston of feeling typecast after the show ended, adding: “I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me.”

“I could not escape ‘Rachel from Friends’ and it’s on all the time and you’re like, ‘Stop playing that f*****g show!’,” she added.

