Father Of The Bride Is All Set For A Reunion, Netlflix Drops The Teaser

Netflix on Thursday released a teaser trailer of its upcoming Father of the Bride reunion special. The reunion is dubbed as part 3(ish). The show features original cast Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kieran Culkin, alongside George Newbern. The reunion will also have “a few special guests”.

Netflix‘s Father of the Bride reunion special gathers the original cast from the 1991 romantic comedy. And it will air on the streaming platform on Friday 25th September. Since it’s a charity reunion, the show will not be only for Netflix subscribers. It will be available on the official YouTube channel or official Facebook page. The special is organised in aid of the World Central Kitchen, a charity which works to feed those in need in times of crisis.

The teaser clip showed some of the most iconic moments from the 1991 classic film along with footage of its 1995 sequel. The scene then transitions to Bank Family’s home in the present day, where we can hear Diane shouting for Martin’s character George.

75-year-old Martin is seen replying, “I’m just washing my hands! One more ‘Happy Birthday’ to go!”

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Previously, Netflix tweeted a video hinting at the reunion. The short clip showed that an email account set up for Martin’s George, in which he received a picture of his daughter’s wedding from almost 30 years ago. The clip also showed a calendar invite for Friday, pointing at the release date for the special.

Father of the Bride reunion special is written and directed by Nancy Meyers, who co-wrote the original film and its 1995 followup. Interestingly, the 1995 film featured both the former bride Annie (Williams-Paisley) and the mother of the bride Nina (Keaton) pregnant at the same time.

