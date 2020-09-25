2021 is going to be a splendid year for superhero fans. Especially Zack Snyder fans as his cut of Justice League is finally releasing. Since 2017, thousands of fans were requesting Warnes Bros and DC to release his version of the 2017 movie. The film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa.

Now that Snyder Cut is officially going to release, fans want to know each and every update. They are excited to see Henry Cavill in black Superman costume and Ben Affleck as Batman again. The teaser came out last month and created more excitement among comic lovers.

For the past few days, there have been reports that Zack Snyder will shoot some portion of Justice League. A recent report stated that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck will join him in October to shoot additional parts as Superman and Batman, respectively. However, the Enola Holmes actor said he is not going to shoot for Snyder Cut any more.

Yes, you read it right! Henry Cavill said that he is not going to shoot any news scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In an interaction with Collider, the actor said, “Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously, I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now, a different length of the movie, and whatever may happen in post-production.”

The Enola Holmes actor added, “Whatever lessons may be learned from, what is it, four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me, I’m now just watching the party.”

Well, looks like until it’s needed, Henry has no plans to don the Superman costume again. Snyder Cut will release in 4 different parts on streaming site, HBO Max on September 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently receiving a lot of praises for his Netflix flick, Enola Holmes. He plays Sherlock Holmes in the movie and internet can’t stop showering praises on his performance and his looks. The film also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin and Helena Bohnam Carter.

Must Read: Scream Queens Actress Billie Lourd Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Austen Rydell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube