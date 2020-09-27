Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Munmun Dutta Broke Her Relationship With THIS Actor Because Of Physical Violence

Munmun Dutta has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame with her character of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The 32-year-old is known for her boss lady attitude and gives kicka** replies to trolls on social media.

Munmun Dutta has always been very vocal about her personal and professional life with her fans and often keeps sharing her pictures and videos of the same. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is turning 33 tomorrow and on the occasion, we are gonna talk about the time she was in a relationship with Armaan Kohli and things went downhill because of his bad temper and physical violence.

We have all seen Armaan in the Bigg Boss house and his bad temper is something that we all are aware of. Munmun and Virodhi actor met in 2008 and started dating soon after.

Things became sour between the couple and Armaan used to hit the Taarak Mehta actress and she also filed a police report for the same and it was Dolly Bindra who supported Munmun.

Dolly confirmed that Armaan used to treat Munmun badly. And ever since then, the Taarak Mehta has always focused on her acting career and has not been in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta has shared a new Instagram video, where she is seen playing with rescued stray puppies.

“Playtime with my cute, little RESCUED babies .. .. one of them just survived a major surgery (white & brown one) after getting its stomach ripped by another dog … Thus getting a little extra attention for being a warrior,” Munmun wrote.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

*IANS Inputs taken

Must Read: When Salman Khan & Himesh Reshammiya’s Bittersweet Argument Embarrassed Katrina Kaif, WATCH Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube