Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Anjali & Babita Wore Same Clothes, Fans Ask “Budget Problem?”

Many shows cut corners to save a few bucks, and it seems like Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has done the same. Why do we say this? Well, a fan page of the sitcom show recently shares some images on social media that feature two leading ladies of the show Anjali (Neha Mehta) and Babita (Munmun Dutta) sharing the same wardrobe.

Don’t believe us? Well, you ought to check out the link below. Pictures shared on the scroll, have the actresses sharing similar – or maybe same – outfit on two different occasions.

A Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan page recently posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned the post, “Budget problem in TMKOC?”

In the first picture, both Neha Mehta and Munmun Dutta are seen sporting black tops with blue strips along the neckline, hem and edges of the sleeves. The second picture shows the show’s ladies rocking a maroon striped top with an oversized floral embroidery on one side. The only difference between the outfits seems to be the way they styled the hair and accessorized.

Looking at the pictures, many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans replied with their thoughts. One wrote, “Ye budget problem nhi hai, dono ki size same hai.” Another commented, “Bhai unke to kuch bhi problem ho … Tere se to nhi managa na 😂😂” A third wrote, “They have same sizes. Anjali’s is almost as big as Babita.” A fourth added, “Same same different different 😂🤣”

While Munmun Dutta continues to essay the role of Babita in the show, Neha Mehta recently quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per a report, Neha had communicated and raised some issues with the production around February this year. However, her grievances weren’t addressed, and hence, she decided to opt-out of the. Sunayana Fozdar has replaced her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3000 episodes. The entire cast shared fond memories while celebrating the new milestone on social media. The team didn’t just cut a cake, but they also clicked several photos.

Do you think the show was facing a budget crunch because they repeated the outfit?

