Kapil Sharma Wishes Archana Puran Singh On Her Birthday & Hopes She Keeps 'Making Money'

Archana Puran Singh has become an indispensable part of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress stepped in the comedy show as a replacement but now has become a family for the entire crew and especially Kapil Sharma. We have all seen the amount of love and respect the comedian has for the actress. It is clearly evident in every episode of the comedy show.

Archana recently celebrated her 58th birthday. The actress received wishes and love from all her family members, friends and fans. But the wish which stole all the limelight was her colleague Kapil’s birthday wish. Continue reading further to have a look at the wish.

Kapil Sharma has shared a candid birthday wish for colleague Archana Puran Singh on her birthday. The actor turned 58 on Saturday. Sharing two throwback pictures with her on Instagram, Kapil wrote in Hindi, “Beautiful from heart, beautiful from the face, the most beautiful of them all — our beloved @archanapuransingh ji. Happy birthday to you. May you always smile like this and keep making money. love u, mam.” Have a look at the post:

Isn’t this such a lovely Birthday wish? This post is proof that the bond these two shares is beyond anything. We hope that it continues to remain like this and the two stars keep entertaining all their fans.

Well, apart from Kapil Sharma’s birthday wish, Archana Puran Singh also shared a special video made by her sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann. It opens with one of her old dance numbers, followed by her many onscreen acts and dialogues. It goes on to show a glimpse of her college life with her friends and how she went on to do a lot of work in the entertainment industry. It then moves to show a glimpse of her precious moments with actor husband Parmeet Sethi and her kids. The video ends with her several funny one-liners where she is seen making fun of herself and singing the praise of herself.

Check out the video below:

What do you guys think about Kapil Sharma’s cute birthday post for Archana Puran Singh? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: From Rashami Desai As Angoori To Akshay Kumar’s RECORD-BREAKING Appearances, 5 Lesser Known Facts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube